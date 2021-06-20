Gantz: 'Raisi's election shows Iran is growing more extreme, aggressive'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke Sunday evening at a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the line of service during “Operation Protective Edge” in Gaza in 2014.

The ceremony, held on Mt. Herzl, was attended by President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, President-elect Isaac (Bougie) Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“All offensive options are on the table, and all means currently being engaged will continue to be engaged in the future. We face challenges near and far. Raisi’s election to president of Iran is evidence of growing extremism and aggression in Iran. Israel will continue to develop the necessary capacities to protect itself from any threat. We will do so in tandem with our American friends and all of our partners across the world.”

On Gaza, he said: “Operation ‘Protective Edge’ brought years of quiet and prosperity to the Gaza Envelope following the military achievement, but at an unbearable cost. Now, following Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls,’ we must leverage the military advantage toward diplomacy and make sure that what was is not what will be. We are working to bring about long-term quiet, to strengthen the moderate forces in the region, chiefly the Palestinian Authority, to bring back our boys and, yes, also to create a better reality for our neighbors in Gaza.”