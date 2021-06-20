BDS activist expelled from Israel invited to address the Knesset

A member of the Human Rights Watch organization who was deported from Israel two years ago over his support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement is expected to address the Knesset, after receiving an invitation from two lawmakers.

Omar Shakir, an American national who serves as the regional director of HRW’s Israel division, was expelled from the Jewish state in November 2019 over his support for the BDS movement.

Now, however, Shakir is poised to speak at a special event set to be held in the Knesset – albeit remotely, without reentering the country.

The event is being organized by two far-left Israeli lawmakers: Meretz MK Mossi Raz, and Aida Touma-Suleiman, a member of the Hadash faction within the Joint Arab List.

Titled “After 54 Years: Between Occupation and Apartheid”, the radical left-wing event is set to be held in the Knesset building this Tuesday, and is sponsored by far-left groups including Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, Adalah, Peace Now, Yesh Din, Gisha, and Breaking the Silence.

Shakir is expected to speak on behalf of Human Rights Watch, addressing the gathering in the Knesset remotely via ZOOM.

A parliamentary aide to Touma-Suleiman told Arutz Sheva said Shakir is tentatively scheduled to address the gathering, but added that a final roster of speakers had yet to be drawn up.