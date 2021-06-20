EU study: PA textbooks teach antisemitism, glorify terror

On 18 June, the George Eckert Institute published its research on Palestinian Authority (PA) textbooks. The study was commissioned by the European Commission, which is one of the primary funders of the Palestinian education system.

The findings of the study are alarming. Palestinian textbooks contain many elements that educate for antisemitism, glorification of terrorists and terror activities, and the denial of Israel's right to exist.

The fact that the aid that the EU provides to the Palestinian Authority’s education system is used to produce anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli propaganda, which encourages hatred, violence, and terrorism rather than promote coexistence, neighborly relations and peaceful resolution to the conflict, is unacceptable.

We call on the European Commission to take the findings of the study seriously and expect the Commission to use all the tools at its disposal and take practical steps that will make it clear that the curriculum must be immediately amended and that EU's aid to the PA's education system will be affected, as long as the shortcomings detailed in the study are not amended.

Education for hatred, racism, violence, and terrorism stand in stark contrast to the values and policies of the EU. Resolute action must be taken to closely monitor the destinations and goals to which European funding is given.