

Cabinet approves extension of IDF chief of staff's term by a year Cabinet approves extension of IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s term by one year. Term will end on January 16, 2023. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Aviv Kochavi The cabinet approved today, Sunday, the extension of IDF chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s, term by one year, such that his four-year term will end on January 16, 2023.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “Chief of Staff Kochavi is an upstanding and professional commander, who does his job boldly and responsibly. I welcome the cabinet approval extending his term to a fourth year. Our nation can sleep well knowing that Chief of Staff Kochavi will continue to lead the IDF in meeting the operational challenges faced by the State of Israel.”



Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Chief of Staff Kochavi led the IDF to unprecedented achievements during Operation Guardian of the Walls, and, together, we will continue to move the TNUFA plan to upgrade the IDF forward, while preparing for every challenge, near and far. The extension of his term is the right move for Israel’s security, and I am pleased that this is my first decision as defense minister in the new government be put forward in the cabinet.”



