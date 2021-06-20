President and Chief of Staff to visit USA

IDF chief of staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, decided, despite the security situation, to visit the United States as planned. The chief of staff is expected to take off in the coming hours.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, General Eyal Zamir, will fill his place in his absence and is in continuous contact with him.

President Rivlin will visit the United States of America at the invitation of President Biden; the presidents will meet on Monday 28 June.

During his visit, the president will hold meetings at the United Nations, meet representatives of the American Jewish community and hold other farewell meetings in Washington DC.

The president will return to Israel on Wednesday 30 June.

The White House commented: "President Biden looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House on June 28, 2021. President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people. It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region. As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years."