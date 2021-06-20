Riots in Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood

Riots have once again begun plaguing the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheik Jarrah) neighborhood. Over the course of Shabbat, Arabs attacked Jewish residents and threw chairs at them, chanting racist slogans.

Several MKs have spoken out against the government's stance on the matter.

"This must not be met with silence. We are following with concern the Arab attempts to take over the area by attacking Jews and trying to expel them from their homes," said one Religious Zionism MK.

Ben Gvir added, "Today the responsibility lies with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is a member of the left and the Islamic Movement. He is unable to protect the residents of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood because he is a prisoner of the Islamic Movement, which provides support to the rioting terrorists. "