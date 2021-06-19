3 PA Arabs killed in collision with Israeli car

Three Palestinian Arabs were killed and an Israeli woman was seriously injured in a vehicle collision in Samaria Saturday.

Magen David Adom staff and an IDF medical force were forced to determine the deaths of the three at the scene, and evacuated the woman in a military helicopter to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, were she was anesthetized and put on an assisted breathing machine.

Another moderately injured man was evacuated by the Red Crescent to PA territory.

MDA spokesman Zaki Heller said: "This is an accident between a Palestinian vehicle with four passengers and an Israeli vehicle with only one driver. As a result of the accident the vehicles overturned. MDA medics and paramedics, with the help of an IDF medical force, determined the deaths of three Palestinian men in their twenties, and provided medical treatment and evacuated an Israeli helicopter to Beilinson Hospital in critical condition, with multiple systemic injuries, anesthetized and after being resuscitated."