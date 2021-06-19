Chinese defector reveals COVID-19 origins

According to rumors circulating in the US, one of China's top intelligence officials, Dong Jingwei, who served as head of counter-intelligence in China until his promotion to deputy minister in 2018, defected to the US several months ago and revealed incriminating information about the Wuhan virology lab suspected to be the source of COVID-19. This includes material thought to substantiate the claims that the virus was intentionally released to humans instead of being transmitted through animals as was originally thought.

If the rumors are confirmed, Jingwei is the most senior figure she has ever defected from China to the U.S.

U.S. President Biden has also recently stated several times that there is a growing estimation that the virus was created intentionally, and has demanded a more thorough investigation into the source of the virus. Authorities on the matter are expected to report to the President within ninety days.

Dr. Han Lianchao, a former senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official who decided to defect to the U.S. after the Tiananmen Square massacre, claimed that Jingwei did defect to the U.S. and that the Chinese regime sent representatives to the meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to demand Jingwi's extradition to China. Blinken is reported to have refused the request.

Conservative news site Red State reported that the senior Chinese defector told U.S. intelligence chiefs that research on biological warfare was being conducted at the Wuhan virology lab and that the virus was, apparently, manufactured there deliberately, saying that the US Army's medical researchers had confirmed the defector's information.