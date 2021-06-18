Bomb set off at home of journalist in northern Israel

The home of an Israeli Arab journalist was heavily damaged overnight when an explosive device was set off.

The reporter, Hassan Shaalan, who covers Arab affairs for the Yediot Aharanot newspaper, was not present in the building at the time of the explosion, nor was his family. No injuries were reported in the blast, but the home suffered extensive damage.

The bombing took place at Shaalan’s residence in the northern Israeli Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

Earlier this month, gunmen opened on Shaalan’s other home in the Israeli Arab city of Tayibe. Shaalan’s family was present at the time of the attack, and his daughter was almost struck by one of the bullets fired at the home. Three bullets were found to have struck his children’s bedroom.

Shaalan has received multiple death threats in recent weeks.

As part of his work with Yediot Aharanot, Shaalan has written extensively on the ongoing crime wave in the Arab sector, focusing on the organized criminal elements.