Bennett invites Merkel to visit Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called to congratulate him on the formation of a government and assuming office.

The Prime Minister thanked her and referred to the new spirit in Israel and the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Bennett expressed appreciation for Germany's commitment to the security of Israel and for supporting Israel's right to self-defense during Operation Guardian of the Walls. The Prime Minister invited Chancellor Merkel to visit Israel.

While Germany and Israel are considered close allies, Merkel and former Prime MIinster Benjamin Netanyahu had some differences, mostly around the peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Merkel has several times insisted that the “two-state solution” is the best way to end the Israel-PA conflict while criticizing Israel over its construction in Judea and Samaria.

At a Government-to-Government meeting in Berlin in December 2012, Merkel and Netanyahu “agreed to disagree” over Israeli construction in areas the PA claims for a future state.