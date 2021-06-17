Shaked: Likud dares to oppose law vital to Israel's security

The Citizenship Law, which bans the unification of Palestinian Arab and Israeli Arab families, is expected to be put to a vote in the Knesset next week, but the coalition is still struggling to make sure that its extension is approved. The Likud is willing to vote together with the coalition only on the condition that they receive in return support for another initiative that they are interested in promoting.

Minister Ayelet Shaked has strongly criticized the Likud's refusal to unequivically back the law, stating in closed conversations: "We see the Likud daring to vote against a law that prevents Palestinians from entering Israel through family reunification."

Likud MK Yoav Kish told Reshet Bet that the time has come to make the law permanent instead of voting to extend it every year,

"The law is good and preserves the character of the state, and should be anchored in a permanent law and not in a temporary order," Kish said.

''Maybe we'll support if they do it permanently and not as a temporary order. I said that if they promote the young settlements in Judea and Samaria - I am ready for him to keep his one promise, if he does it we will give him backing and we can help them in this case," Kish added.

Bennett and Shaked need the help of opposition members in passing the law, due to opposition to it in the United Arab List and among some Meretz members. MK Musi Raz of Meretz told Reshet Bet: "It is a discriminatory law and it must pass from the world, but we are a coalition, we will make decisions that will reflect the will of all parties."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today addressed Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to act to pass the law in the Knesset. "Security must be put above all political considerations," Gantz wrote in a statement.

The Likud responded: "Whoever values Israel's security shouldn't be forming a government with Ra'am."