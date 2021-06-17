Pregnant woman, husband attacked on way to Western Wall

A woman in the advanced stages of pregnancy and her husband were attacked while on their way to a birthday celebration at the Western Wall.

According to the couple, when they passed Wadi Joz in East Jerusalem, they fell victim to an attack that included the throwing of stones and rocks. The woman suffered an injury to her shoulder and the car was badly damaged,

The husband told N12 News, "Waze led us through Wadi Joz. When we were in the heart of the neighborhood we realized that we were caught in an ambush. In front of us a Toyota Corolla car suddenly slowed down. Within seconds dozens of attackers came from all directions: from vehicles, bus stops and shops. They shouted 'allahu ahkbar' and threw stones at us. It was an assassination attempt. We were in a movie and we thought we would not get out of there alive."

"I realized they were going to get us out of the car," he recalled. "All the windows were shattered and after a quarter of an hour that felt like an eternity, I managed to get around them and escape from there. My wife called the police in tears - at first they could not locate us and eventually, a policeman came to rescue us."