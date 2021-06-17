Video: Al Jazeera English
Low turnout expected in Iran elections, as voter apathy deepens
Iran's religious and lay leaders urging voter participation, but looking for excuses in case of a low turnout.
Tags: Iranian Elections
iran elections
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsLow turnout expected in Iran elections, as voter apathy deepens
Low turnout expected in Iran elections, as voter apathy deepens
Iran's religious and lay leaders urging voter participation, but looking for excuses in case of a low turnout.
Tags: Iranian Elections
iran elections
iStock
Video: Al Jazeera English
top