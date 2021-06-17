New U.S. ambassador-nominee a 'big fan of Israel'
Danny Ayalon calls new U.S. ambassador to Israel a 'good friend' with great understanding of Middle East politics.
Danny Ayalon I24NEWS
Thomas Nides
REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
|
