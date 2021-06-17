Iran's Supreme Leader: 'I opposed ballistic missiles from reaching maximum range'
In 2019, Iranian 'Supreme Leader' told scientists he limited the range of ballistic missiles to 2,000 km despite objections from the IRGC.
Iran nuclear program
