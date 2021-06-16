Unity coalition's first internal disagreement

The new coalition concluded the meeting of the Knesset Arrangement Committee without a vote on the law prohibiting the reunification of families of Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Authority residents.

The United Arab List (Ra'am) faction opposes the law and Meretz representatives have opposed it in the past. This is a law that has been extended for two decades with the support of all parties in the national camp.

The Likud and haredi factions currently intend to oppose the extension of the law. MK Miki Zohar from the Likud even sent a message to the Bennett-Lapid coalition that a bloc of Netanyahu supporters will vote in favor of extending the law if the coalition supports the regulation of the 'young settlements.'

The Likud said that "because of the delusional composition of Bennett's weak government, it is unable, already on the third day of its existence, to pass an extension of the Family Reunification Law to prevent the naturalization of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and illegal infiltrators - which will eliminate the Jewish state."

"This is another reason why we and our partners on the real right are doing everything we can to overthrow this dangerous government at the first opportunity," the Likud added.