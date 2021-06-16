Terror balloons cause 4 fires

Firefighting forces continued Wednesday to battle blazes set by arson balloons launched at southern Israel by terrorisms from the Gaza Strip.

For the first time since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office, the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

About 20 fires were started by incendiary balloons yesterday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that fighter jets attacked Hamas military compounds that served as camps and meeting places for terrorists in the Khan Yunis and Gaza brigades.

Terrorist activity took place in the compounds that were targeted, according to the statement.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist operations from the Gaza Strip," the IDF statement said.

This is the first time the IDF has attacked Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect at the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls.