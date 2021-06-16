Watch Live: Biden meets Putin at Geneva summit

President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland Wednesday afternoon in a much-anticipated summit.

Putin arrived in Geneva for the bilateral summit Wednesday morning, a day after Biden landed.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin wished the two leaders a “fruitful meeting”.

"On behalf of the Swiss government, I would like to welcome you to Geneva, the city of peace," Parmelin said.

Biden and Putin shook hands as the meeting kicked off, with the summit expected to last some four to five hours.

The two are expected to discuss, among other things, cyber-attacks on US gas and meat companies – attacks which US intelligence officials have attributed to Russian hackers.