Terrorist shot during attempted attack at entrance to Jerusalem

A female terrorist was shot and neutralized Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Jerusalem during a failed terrorist attack.

The incident occurred just outside of the Hizma checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on Route 60, when the terrorist attempted to carry out a combination ramming and stabbing attack against Israeli security personnel.

After driving to the scene, the terrorist attempted to run down several IDF soldiers. Once she failed to do so, the terrorist exited her vehicle and tried to stab the soldiers.

The Israeli soldiers opened fire on the terrorist neutralizing her.

There were no injuries reported among Israeli security personnel at the scene.