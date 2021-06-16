President-elect Isaac Herzog to be sworn in next month

Israel’s new president will be sworn in next month, at a presidential handover ceremony set for Wednesday, July 7th, the president’s office announced Wednesday morning.

President-elect of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog will be sworn in at the Knesset on the afternoon of July 7th, replacing the incumbent president, Reuven Rivlin.

After he is sworn in, President Isaac Herzog will arrive at Beit HaNasi where he will be welcomed by the outgoing president, Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, in an official handover ceremony held for the first time in the history of the presidency.

During the ceremony, the 10th President of the State of Israel, Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin) will hand the presidential standard to the 11th President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.