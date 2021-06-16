MK Chikli in Beit El: There will be a complete freeze in Judea and Samaria

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) on Tuesday toured Beit El, where he visited the site of Jacob’s dream and the archeological excavations at the site.

Chikli received an extensive tour of the site of Jacob’s dream from Dr. Hagi Ben-Artzi and was clearly moved by the visit.

Ben-Artzi said that in his media interviews in which he expressed his opposition for the new government, he always praises Chikli for his steadfast stand against his party, which chose to cooperate with the left and with the Ra'am party.

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Local Council, greeted Chikli and said, "We are very pleased to host Amichai Chikli, a man with a backbone, who knows where he came from and where he is going. We tried to introduce MK Chikli to the settlement and history of Beit El and Judea and Samaria, and especially to introduce him to what is going to be here, the massive construction that we will have here in Beit El, with God’s help."

MK Chikli recounted his feelings and said, "A very impressive visit, also on a historical level. This is the first time I have been to the site of Jacob’s dream, and was also exposed to the altar of Yerovam, to the site of the antiquities which is one of the most impressive sites and there is a lot of work to be done so that this site looks as respectable as it should."

On the construction he said, "The truth is that I admit I did not know how big Beit El was, I knew Beit El mainly from the other side from the days of the Intifada and arrests in Ein Yabrud and I knew less about the settlement itself. Seeing here the scope of the construction and attractiveness, it's something amazing and I hope we will be very successful from our sector in the Knesset, in supporting the tremendous efforts that are being made here so that there will be a vibrant and large community here."

Chikli was asked if he feared the new government would harm settlement in Judea and Samaria and replied, "I do not think we will see the handover of territories. What I do expect to see is a complete freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria and paralysis of settlement. We are in fact very likely going back to the days of Obama. Full-fledged Obama."