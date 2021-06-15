NJ store removes sign calling Israelis the "New Nazis" after outrage

A New Jersey’s tobacconist’s anti-Semitic banner calling Israelis “New Nazis” has sparked outrage, with the store removing the sign on Monday.

The banner had an Israeli flag with the Star of David replaced with a blue swastika, a photo of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler mustache and the phrase “Stop the New Nazis” on it.

After a flood of protests, the Paterson, New Jersey store on Monday took down the anti-Semitic banner.

The banner was reported on by StopAntisemitism.org over the weekend. Pictures and video were posted on social media.

“Clifton, NJ - a hookah shop refers to the Jewish nation and her Prime Minister (former) as Nazis,” they tweeted. “This vile comparison is deemed anti-Semitic by IHRA and once again shows us the importance of having such a definition.”

“When we put it up, we knew it would spark controversy,” said Layla Samara, whose family owns the store, in an interview with NorthJersey. “It was supposed to make people uncomfortable. Talks like this need to be happening.”

After they took the sign down, she remained unapologetic, accusing the Israeli government of being the “new modern-day Nazi” and alleging that "Palestinians are being killed, terrorized and ethnically cleansed.”

The sign was called “repulsive” and “offensive” by Patterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Sayegh reportedly spoke with the Passaic County prosecutor and the city's police and legal department in order to find a way to have the sign taken down.

"We are horrified to see such an obscene banner comparing the Jewish nation and former PM to Nazis," said Liora Rez of StopAntisemitism.org in an interview with NorthJersey. "When anti-Semitism and violence towards Jewish Americans is at an all-time high, members of the community need to stand together and build bridges, not fan the flames of hatred as the owner of Clifton Hookah has done."

Sayegh told the news outlet he was relieved the sign was gone. The mayor said peaceful rallies and debate are appropriate, not a “sadistic symbol… rooted in hate” such as the swastika.