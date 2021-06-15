CUNY faculty union passes 'incredibly one-sided' anti-Israel resolution

The union that represents CUNY professors has passed a one-sided anti-Israel resolution that accuses Israel of “apartheid” and being a “settler colonial state” and that alleges Israel committed a “massacre” of Palestinian Arabs.

The resolution calls on the Biden White House to terminate American aid to Israel.

The motion states that Israel was “established as a settler colonial state in 1948” and that the union should “consider support” of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement.

The Professional Staff Congress (PSC) union approved the resolution by 84 to 34, reported the Algemeiner.

The resolution makes no mention of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launching thousands of rockets into civilians areas in Israel during the 11-day conflict last month.

The resolution states, “PSC-CUNY condemns the massacre of Palestinians by the Israeli state’’ and accuses Israel of “expansionism and violent incursions into occupied territories.”

It further states, PSC-CUNY “cannot be silent about the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel.”

The motion caused outrage among many current and former CUNY staff.

Jeff Wiesenfeld, who was a CUNY governing-board trustee between 1999 and 2013, told the New York Post, “I resolve to condemn the racist, anti-Semitic and academically useless PSC of CUNY, which serves only to poison the minds of future leaders inside and outside the classroom and thus further degrade a CUNY degree to its former state of complete devaluation.”

A “CUNY insider” told the Post, “It’s incredibly one-sided. It’s not right.’’

Long Island Congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said in a Twitter statement, “The City University of New York (CUNY) ‘educators’ who just passed this insane pro-BDS resolution accusing Israel of a ‘massacre of Palestinians,’ shouldn't have any ability at all to brainwash students, especially in a publicly funded university.”