11 schoolchildren infected with coronavirus

Eleven students at a school in the central city of Modi'in have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As a result of the diagnoses, 140 students will be tested and sent into quarantine.

According to Kan News, one of the students was infected by his father, who had recently returned from abroad.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of cases diagnosed Monday to 25, and the total number of active cases across Israel to 221, the country's Health Ministry reported.

Eleven of those diagnosed are quarantined in hotels, while 54 are hospitalized.

Of the hospitalized coronavirus patients, 29 are in serious condition, 20 are in critical condition, and 19 are on ventilators.

A total of 30,747 coronavirus tests were performed Monday, and 0.1% of test results received were positive.