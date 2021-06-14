New government takes inaugural photograph as ministers resign

Members of the new national unity coalition government posed with President Reuven Rivlin for the traditional inaugural group photograph Monday morning, after being sworn in to office Sunday night.

The new government met at the President’s residence in Jerusalem for the group photograph, as newly-sworn-in ministers from the 36th government resign from the Knesset.

Under the Norwegian Law, lawmakers are able to resign from the Knesset once they are appointed as ministers, while reserving the right to reclaim their Knesset seats later on if they lose their ministerial portfolios.

Thirteen coalition members have resigned from the Knesset, including Yisrael Beytenu’s Avidgor Liberman, Oded Forer, and Hamad Amar; the New Hope party’s Ze’ev Elkin and Yoaz Hendel; Meretz MKs Tamar Zandberg and Issawi Frej of Meretz; Matan Kahana of the Yamina party; Pnina Tamano, Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-Hacohen of Blue and White; and Orna Barbivai and Yoel Razvozov of Yesh Atid.

Following the group photograph, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the grave of Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, an officer from the elite Sayeret Matkal unit who served alongside Bennett. Moreno was killed during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“At every important junction in my life, I think about my friend and brother, Emmanel,” Bennett said at the grave.