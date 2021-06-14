Likud MK: I don't understand Netanyahu

A senior Likud lawmaker criticized former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Netanyahu refused to hold a ceremony in the Prime Minister's Office marking the transition of power, as per tradition.

MK David Bitan (Likud), the former coalition chairman, blasted Netanyahu over the decision, telling Reshet Bet Monday morning he is baffled by the former prime minister's behavior.

"I just don't understand it - do the ceremony and get on with things."

Despite Netanyahu's decision not to hold the traditional ceremony, he will nevertheless meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Monday afternoon.

Bitan also criticized Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich over his refusal to back a right-wing government supported by the United Arab List.

"Smotrich got five seats from the Likud, and he needed to let us make a government with 59 seats. We asked him to wait patiently, that we'd add two others in time."

"We wanted Abbas to go out when we'd hold a vote."

"Religious Zionism brought down the Likud."