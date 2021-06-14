UTJ officials: No contacts on joining new government

Sources in the United Torah Judaism Party told Arutz Sheva on Sunday evening that they do not intend to hold talks on joining the new government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

"As of now, we will not be in contact with the government and its leader Bennett," the sources said. "In terms of budgets, we have enough for the next month or two and we will be able to survive. After that, I assume that a bridge will be built that can connect the haredi parties to the new government."

MK Uri Maklev of UTJ attacked the new coalition with harsh words.

"Tonight a government was elected that sheds itself of the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. The majority of the public is traditionalist, and its roots are important to it. We will do our best not to allow them to implement their malicious plans," he said.

"They tried to lure us with money but we have values, we will not sell our values ​​for money. We will be a very militant opposition," Maklev stated.

The new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett won the backing of the Knesset on Sunday evening.

Bennett became Israel's 13th Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's more than 12 consecutive years in power.

60 MKs voted in favor of the new government, with 59 lawmakers voting against. While the government is set to include 61 MKs – an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, MK Said al-Harumi (Ra’am) abstained from the vote.