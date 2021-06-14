Blinken invites Lapid to Washington

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Sunday evening with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel. During the call the Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Blinken for the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

At the end of the call, Secretary Blinken invited Foreign Minister Lapid to Washington.

The new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett won the backing of the Knesset on Sunday evening.

Bennett became Israel's 13th Prime Minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's more than 12 consecutive years in power.

60 MKs voted in favor of the new government, with 59 lawmakers voting against. While the government is set to include 61 MKs – an absolute majority in the 120-member Knesset, MK Said al-Harumi (Ra’am) abstained from the vote.

Hours after being sworn in, Bennett spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for his warm wishes on the inauguration of the new government, and for his long-standing commitment to the State of Israel and its security.

Prime Minister Bennett noted his appreciation for the President, and for his support for Israel during the recent operation in Gaza (Guardian of the Walls), and noted that he considers him a great friend of the State of Israel.

In their conversation, the leaders emphasized the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as their commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, and maintaining the security of the State of Israel.