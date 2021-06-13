US Defense Secretary congratulates Gantz on his appointment as Defense Minister

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday congratulated Benny Gantz on his appointment as the Minister of Defense in Israel’s 36th government.

“Secretary Austin looks forward to continuing the important cooperation and dialogue with Minister Gantz to deepen the US-Israel strategic partnership. The US commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad,” said Austin.

Gantz thanked Austin in a post on Twitter.

“I greatly look forward to continuing the paramount work alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin to protect the steadfast alliance between Israel and the US, the stability of the Middle East, and the safety of our peoples,” he wrote.