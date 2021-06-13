Female Hamas terrorist eliminated near Jerusalem

A civilian security guard at the Qalandiya Crossing north of Jerusalem on Saturday fired at and eliminated a knife-wielding female terrorist.

The terrorist, 28 years old, ran towards security forces as she shouted.

A police sapper checked that she was not carrying any additional weapons, and medical personnel declared her death.

The terrorist, a resident of the Jericho-area Arab town of Aqabat Jabr, served a prison sentence between 2016-2018 for a previous stabbing attempt.

She is a known member of the Hamas terror organization.