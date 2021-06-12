Survey: Just 11% believe incoming government will last through its term

A new poll by Israel's "Meet the Press" program showed that 43% of Israelis do not believe the new government will last long.

According to the poll, 43% of respondents believe the government will be short-lived, while just 30% believe the government will last some time - but not until the end of its term. Eleven percent believe the new government will live out its full four-year term.

When asked why they believe Yamina's MK Naftali Bennett agreed to join the "bloc for change" and allow it to form a government, most of the respondents (61%) said he was motivated by personal ambitions, 20% said his motives were ideological, and 19% said they did not know.

Regarding whether Bennett would honor his agreement with Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid, 49% answered in the affirmative, while 29% said they do not believe he will need to honor it, since the government will break apart before he is required to. Another 7% said that they do not believe he will honor it at all.

When asked for their opinion on the "flag parade" scheduled for Tuesday this week and whether it should pass through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, 56% said they oppose the parade, with 81% of them defining their political beliefs as center-left and 37% defining themselves at right-wing. Just 29% of respondents supported the parade, half of whom defined themselves as right-wing.