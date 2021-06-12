Israel concerned by Russian satellite to be provided to Iran

Israel is concerned by reports that Russia will provide Iran with a modern satellite for intelligence and collection purposes, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

Security sources in Israel stressed that the move would be an improvement in Iranian capabilities and provide it with an unprecedented ability to track Israeli bases, strategic targets and other targets in the Middle East.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Russia is preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite system that will give Tehran an unprecedented ability to track potential military targets across the Middle East, including military bases in Israel.

According to the report, the plan would deliver to the Iranians a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera that would greatly enhance Iran’s spying capabilities.

The satellite would allow Iran continuous monitoring of facilities ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries and Israeli military bases to Iraqi barracks that house US troops. The launch could happen within months.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow did not respond to an email request for comment.

Russia has assisted Iran militarily in the past, having delivered its S-300 air defense systems to Iran.

Iran then designed and developed its own version of the S-300 missile shield, named Bavar 373.

Russia has also expressed a willingness to supply Iran with its S-400 air defense system.

