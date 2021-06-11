Yair Netanyahu: Dad - I admire and love you so much

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday wrote a moving post on his Facebook page ahead of the end of his father's term this coming Sunday.

“Dad - I admire and love you so much. You are one of the great leaders the Jewish people have had. Thank you for everything you have done for our country in recent decades," he wrote.

"Thank you for continuing to lead the country to huge successes - eradicating the coronavirus, four peace agreements with Arab countries, making Israel one of the 20 richest countries in the world and the best decade in security, with the lowest number of deaths from wars and terrorist attacks."

The younger Netanyahu noted that all the successes his father achieved came "despite the witch hunt, incitement and contempt against you and our family by the Israeli media and the Deep State."

The new government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid will be sworn in on Sunday in the Knesset plenum, after all the coalition agreements were signed between the parties that make up the "government of change."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)