Dr. Evan's letter to Israel's Knesset Members

Dr. Mike Evans, A well known author and evangelical leader who has dedicated his life to building support for the State of Israel wrote a letter to the ministers and members of the Knesset.

To the ministers and members of the Knesset,

I humbly appeal to you.

Before the final vote becomes official, Sunday, June 13, that on Friday, June 11, at 7:30am, that you go to the Kotel with your rabbi, and you put on tefillin, and you humble yourself, and you pray, and you seek the face of God that you might hear from heaven and know His will on the matter of the election.

Many of you have not put on tefillin since your Bar Mitzvah or Bat Mitzvah. Many of you are

not trusting in God. You're trusting in the arm of flesh, which is idolatry. Jeremiah the prophet stood before the city of Jerusalem and saw the idolatry and prophesied what would happen if the nation would not repent. They mocked him and spit upon him and rejected his word. Everything that Jeremiah predicted came to pass.

I'm also praying that every rabbi in the State of Israel would call every G-d-fearing Jew to the Kotel on Friday, June 11, at 7:30pm for prayer based upon 2 Chronicles 7:12-15, the prophecy of King Solomon that says,

“And the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for an house of sacrifice. If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attent unto the prayer that is made in this place.”

Mr. Ministers and M.K, the nation of Israel was not your idea. It was G-d's. The Jewish people were not your idea. It was G-d's, Everything, every breath you breathe is a gift from God. You came from Him, and you will return to Him.

The prophet Isaiah is speaking to you now through your own book. Isaiah 40 says:

Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.

Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished,

that her iniquity is pardoned: for she hath received of the LORD's hand double for all her

sins.

The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD, make

straight in the desert a highway for our God.

Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the

crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain: And the glory of the LORD shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it.

The voice said, Cry. And he said, What shall I cry? All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field: The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: because the spirit of the LORD bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass. The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.

O Zion, that bringest good tidings, get thee up into the high mountain; O Jerusalem, that

bringest good tidings, lift up thy voice with strength; lift it up, be not afraid; say unto the

cities of Judah, Behold your God!

Behold, the Lord GOD will come with strong hand, and his arm shall rule for him: behold,

his reward is with him, and his work before him.

He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry

them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.

Who hath measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, and meted out heaven with the

span, and comprehended the dust of the earth in a measure, and weighed the mountains in

scales, and the hills in a balance?

Who hath directed the Spirit of the LORD, or being his counsellor hath taught him?

With whom took he counsel, and who instructed him, and taught him in the path of

judgment, and taught him knowledge, and shewed to him the way of understanding?

Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the

balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing.

And Lebanon is not sufficient to burn, nor the beasts thereof sufficient for a burnt

offering.

All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him less than nothing, and

vanity.

To whom then will ye liken God? or what likeness will ye compare unto him?

The workman melteth a graven image, and the goldsmith spreadeth it over with gold, and

casteth silver chains.

He that is so impoverished that he hath no oblation chooseth a tree that will not rot; he

seeketh unto him a cunning workman to prepare a graven image, that shall not be moved.

Have ye not known? have ye not heard? hath it not been told you from the beginning?

have ye not understood from the foundations of the earth?

It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as

grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent

to dwell in: That bringeth the princes to nothing; he maketh the judges of the earth as vanity. Yea, they shall not be planted; yea, they shall not be sown: yea, their stock shall not take

root in the earth: and he shall also blow upon them, and they shall wither, and the

whirlwind shall take them away as stubble.

To whom then will ye liken me, or shall I be equal? saith the Holy One.

Lift up your eyes on high, and behold who hath created these things, that bringeth out

their host by number: he calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might, for that

he is strong in power; not one faileth.

Why sayest thou, O Jacob, and speakest, O Israel, My way is hid from the LORD, and my

judgment is passed over from my God?

Hast thou not known? hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator

of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? there is no searching of his

understanding. He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall:

But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with

wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

This is the word of the Lord for you ministers from a prophet, just as truly as Jeremiah was a

prophet. On the 30th of June 1980, the Spirit of your God spoke to me to fly to Jerusalem and meet with Menachem Begin. In the room were Yehiel Kadishai and Ruben Hecht, his senior advisor. He asked me why I came. I did not answer, because I knew I was sent by God, but I didn't know why. He spoke for around 10 minutes, and then asked me again, “Why did you come?”

I only repeated the question, “Why did I come?

The third time I repeated it, he said to me, “Don't repeat the question. Why did you come?”

I said, “I don't know.”

He looked at me with a smile and said, “Do you know anything? You want to meet with me. You

fly all the way across the sea, and you don't know anything?

I said, “I know one thing. I want to build the bridge.”

He laughed and mocked me and said, “The Brooklyn Bridge?”

I said, “No. A bridge of love between Christian Zionists and Jewish Zionists.”

He smiled and said, “I like that. We will build the bridge together. But you still haven't told me

why you came. Do me a favor. When God tells you why, tell Kadishai and he'll make room in

my schedule for you no matter what the situation is.”

I left his office. Then on the 4th of July, as I was on my face, praying, reading your Holy

Scriptures. I sensed there was a noise at the door. I went and found a newspaper being put

outside my door from the Jerusalem Post. On the cover was the story of Yoni Netanyahu, who gave his life leading the Entebbe mission to Uganda. Inside of me, I sensed the Spirit of God say in a still small voice, “Go to the home and comfort the family.”

I didn't know the family, but I found a driver who knew the address. He took me to the home. Benzion Netanyahu came to the door. I said, “Excuse me, I don't want to bother you. I only want to express my deep condolences to the sacrifice you've made for this nation and for your beloved son, a hero who saved so many lives.”

He said, “Come in and have some tea.” We were drinking tea when his other son entered. He was in deep pain. I could see it in his eyes. He was still grieving his brother's death. I asked him if I could pray for him. He shrugged his shoulders.

When I went to open my mouth, tears started flowing down my face. I said words I had never spoken.

These were the words. “Jonathan loved David, your loved Jonathan. Out of the ashes of this fire will come strength from God and you will be the Prime Minister of Israel.”

He looked at me in astonishment and said, “I'm not going into politics. I sell furniture. I have no political interests.”

Then he spoke to his father in Hebrew and said, “You let a moron in the house.”

His father responded back in Hebrew and said, “Not an ordinary moron. This is an authentic,

genuine moron.”

I left that house knowing that I was the moron they were speaking of. I contacted Kadashai and said, “I know why God sent me.”

He said, “Tomorrow the Lions Club is giving Menachem Begin a special award for making

peace with Egypt. He's going to shorten their meeting and give you some of their time so he can find out what God told you.”

When I went in the room, I said to Menachem Begin, “I met the Prime Minister of Israel

yesterday.”

He said to me, “No, you're mistaken. It was the 30th of June.”

I said, “It's not you.” Then I told him the prophecy from the prayer. He didn't know who Bibi

Netanyahu was. Ruben had to explain that it was Benzion’s and son and Yoni’s brother. Begin looked at Ruben Hecht and me and said, “Ruben, give him a position in the government in D.C. under Moshe Arens. For more than 20 years, I never told Benjamin that I had asked until he requested I have lunch with him in Chicago at the Omni Hotel. He told me to ask for Mr. Black. I went up to the suite to eat lunch. He said to me, “Mike, remember when you prayed and prophesied over me? Shortly after, I got a position in the government. Did you ask? Don't lie to me?”

I said, “Yes, I asked.”

He asked, “Why haven't you told me all these years?”

I said, “Because it was a holy thing. God had chosen you and I did not want any of the glory. I

was only His messenger.”

He smiled and said, “I don't know if I should kiss you or kick you in the ass.”

The question you have to find out from God is has God still chosen Benjamin Netanyahu? King David sinned greatly. His sins were exceedingly more numerous than the worst sins you could accuse Bibi Netanyahu of, but he was still chosen by God. And God called him a man after His own heart.

Those who lifted their hand against David were cursed by God. None of your ministers know

what God is saying. They told me so. I know for sure what God told me, and it came to pass.

There is no one who wants to be prime minister who can say God told them or told you. Is it not important to know who God has chosen?

Can you imagine what a light this will be to the nation to see the leaders of Israel humble

themselves and seek the face of God? Solomon said if my people who are called by My name

repent of their wicked ways. Notice what it says, Mr. Ministers, His people called by His name repent of their wicked ways and seek My face. He said, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.

I plead with you to go to the Kotel on Saturday night and do what Solomon requested. Let the nations of the earth see the glory of the Lord and the people who have truly humbled themselves and put God first.

As a very young man, I had the privilege of being with President Ronald Reagan on many

occasions in the Oval Office. On one day, I noticed the Bible open with some writing on the

inside and asked, “Mr. President, what is that?”

“It's my mother's Bible.” He read what she wrote. “Son, this Scripture is for the healing of the

nations,” next to 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Then the president looked at me with tears in his eyes. He said, “Mike, I put my hand on that

Bible at the first inauguration, and you know what happened? The hostages were released. God healed our land. I put my hand on it at the second inauguration and you know what? The words I spoke, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,’ came to pass all because of this Scripture.”

Ronald Reagan gave all the glory to God. As I was walking with Him out of the Oval Office, he

stopped me and said, “Young man, I want you to look at something.” There was a tiny little sign on his desk. “A man can be too big in his own eyes to be used by God, but never too small.”

I appeal to you, Mr. Ministers and members of the Knesset, go to the Kotel Saturday night with your rabbi. May the rabbis of Israel and God-fearing Israelis join you for a time to seek the face of God for His will, not for your will to be accomplished.

Begin was in a terrible crisis over the Lebanese War. I was with him at the Waldorf Astoria with Ruben Hecht. Alexander Haig had just met and told him the President might not even meet with him. I locked the door behind Hecht and I asked, “What's the problem?”

He said, “There's a picture of a child with his limbs blown off on his desk, given by the Red

Crescent, saying we did it. He's very upset.”

I said, “Does he think Begin is a stubborn Jew whose brain during his imprisonment and his

battles during the Holocaust?”

“Yes, that's exactly what he thinks,” Ruben said.

Then I said to Ruben something that I have never told anyone, but I am telling you now. I said, "Do Reagan and Begin have a time together to privately meet before the cabinet?”

“Yes, it's brief, maybe 15 minutes,” Ruben answered.

I said, “Tell Prime Minister Begin to humble himself and say this to Ronald Reagan: ‘Mr. President, you and I both believe in God. Mr. President, you and I both believe God has a great plan for our lives. Mr. President, you and I both believe God has a great plan for our countries.

Mr. President, would you pray today that God's will would be done in the meeting?’”

Ruben called me from the White House and told me the story. He said, “When Begin said that, Ronald Reagan prayed but wept. And Ronald Reagan came out of that room with a tender heart and did not implement the policies that his advisors were asking him to implement.”

Why did it happen? Because of a prime minister who was willing to humble himself. Ruben

called me from the White House and told me, “Mike, God did it. God did it. But if you repeat it I’ll deny it.” Ruben, you're going to have to forgive me, because I'm repeating it now.

I plead with you, Mr. Ministers and members of the Knesset. If God has chosen your choice, so be it. But go to the Kotel and humble yourself and hear from Him. Don't depend upon the arm of the flesh. Cast down those idols. If you do this, you have no need to concern yourself with the power of the giants that surround you, for God, the commander-in-chief of the angel armies, will fight for you.