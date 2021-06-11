Arabs hurl brick at passenger bus

Arab terrorists standing on a hill at the side of the road hurled a barrage of rocks at a bus traveling on Route 443, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

At approximately 7:40p.m. Thursday evening, the line 330 bus was traveling from Jerusalem to Modi'in Illit when a loud bang was heard just before the bus reached the town of Beit Horon.

According to the report, the bang had been caused by a heavy brick - hurled by the Arab terrorists - hitting the bus' mirrors, which were damaged.

No one was injured.

After several minutes, the bus came to a halt on the side of the road, and the driver exited the vehicle in order to remove the mirrors and the broken pieces, as one of the passengers called the police. However, although the police instructed that the bus remain at the scene until a squad car arrived, the driver re-entered the bus and continued his journey.

Kikar Hashabbat noted that there were "many children" on the bus, including babies, and that the children reacted to the terror attack by screaming and becoming "hysterical."

Following the attack, the Arab attackers escaped the scene.