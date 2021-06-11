Case of man accused in anti-Muslim attack in Ontario adjourned

The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, on Thursday had his case adjourned to next week, reports The Canadian Press.

The man, Nathaniel Veltman, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is set to return to court on June 14.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple’s son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police said this week the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

There have been several attacks targeting Muslims in Canada in recent years, the most-well known of which being the shooting attack on the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec in 2017, in which six worshipers were killed.

The Quebec City shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, was described after his arrest as a white supremacist opposed to Muslim immigration but not affiliated with any group.

Last year, Bissonnette’s sentence was reduced to 25 years in prison when a Canadian court ruled it was unconstitutional for him to serve consecutive life sentences