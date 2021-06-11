Hamas admits responsibility for balloon terrorism

Khalil al-Hayya, one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, warned on Thursday that the ceasefire agreement will not last if Israel does not stop harming the Old City of Jerusalem, does not meet the understandings to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip and fails to promote its rehabilitation.

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, al-Hayya also said that allowing the flag parade in Jerusalem to take place could also undermine the stability of the ceasefire.

If the international community wanted to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire, he added, it must act to stop the displacement of Palestinian residents from eastern Jerusalem and force Israel to lift the siege and speed up the reconstruction of Gaza.

Turning to the mediators between Israel and Hamas, al-Hayya said, "We will not wait long for the crossings to be opened and the Qatari grant to be transferred, and you must take steps to return things to the way they were before November 5, 2019 through the siege-breaking mechanisms."

"If we remain silent in the face of the violations of the occupation, they will continue to escalate, so continued solidarity is required, and the resistance (Hamas) determines the form of solidarity, from the burning balloon to an open confrontation," al-Hayya said.