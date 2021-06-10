Barkat: Now is not the time for unnecessary primaries

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) held a conference tonight (Thursday) at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Center where he will present "his vision for a strong and progressive state of Israel."

Thousands of Likud activists attended the conference, as well as MKs Miki Zohar, Avi Dichter, Haim Katz, Gadi Yevarkan, Keren Barak, Kathrin Shitrit, Shlomo Karhi, Etty Atia and Fateen Mulla.

Miki Zohar told Arutz Sheva that he came to the conference after "Barkat assured me that it was not a conference against Netanyahu but for the Likud."

Barkat said in his opening speech that "this is a government that was built on sin and driven by hatred and not by love of country and state. It has no vision and no path. This government will not be able to promote the values ​​of the national camp, despite the large majority and the Knesset. We have to change it, and fast."

He added: "Only a large and united Likud can lead the national camp and bring significant achievements, as brought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. This is neither the time for internal disputes nor the time for unnecessary primaries. We must unite and work together to return the Likud to power."

During the evening, Barkat presented his vision for a strong and progressive state of Israel in the fields of security, education, economy and the periphery: "We must think and act differently. We do not have the privilege of riding on past successes or embracing history. In high-tech, where I come from, we are constantly renewing versions. It is time for a new, good and advanced version of the State of Israel."

Barkat added a few more words to Likud members: "The unity we are experiencing tonight is not in other movement. The Likud is the most significant, rooted and powerful movement of all movements. In unity, initiative, innovation and courage, we will return and lead the country to security, achievement and power."