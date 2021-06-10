After numerous delays, Gantz approves Cave of the Patriarchs accessibility

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today (Thursday) approved the immediate implementation of the project for the renovation of the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron to make the site disabled accessible, after numerous delays.

Minister Gantz instructed COGAT to issue a building permit for the project, as well as the Ministry of Defense to begin contracting with an operating contractor.

Defense Minister Gantz said: "The Cave of the Patriarchs is a sacred and historic site, and in the 21st century, it is impossible for a site so important to Jews and Muslims, to be inaccessible to all populations without religious, racial or gender differences."

"The project, which has been delayed by various factors for many years, and which I ordered to be promoted upon entering the Ministry of Defense, will allow all citizens - Israelis and Palestinians alike, basic accessibility, which is almost a matter of course."

Gantz added: '' I welcome the possibility of launching the project after carrying out all the required processes. The realization of the project is necessary, and its delay and dragging on for years is a failure that thankfully has come to an end."