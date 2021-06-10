Intelligence Ministry: PA construction threatens national security

The Intelligence Ministry has produced a new report stating that the illegal Palestinian Authority construction in Judea and Samaria constitutes a threat to Israel's national security, Channel 12 News reported.

The report for the first time also deals with the PA's activities in Areas A and B in addition to Area C, It states that the PA is openly working "to create conditions for a future connection between the Palestinian state and areas with an Arab majority in the State of Israel and the Bedouin settlements in the Negev."

The report details data on the expansion of PA construction in recent years, which is flowing into Area C. Among other things, it was described that the localities of Otniel and Elon Moreh are surrounded by Arab construction which could harm their security.

In addition, it has been described that in recent years extensive construction has been carried out near major traffic arteries, and the effectiveness of the separation fence in the center of the country and in the Jerusalem envelope in terms of its security value for Israel has eroded.

"The Palestinian Authority is deliberately and illegally taking over the territories," said Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen. "This is part of the Palestinian attempt to establish a state by establishing facts on the ground. I conveyed to the cabinet the recommendations of the Intelligence Ministry to deal with this ticking bomb immediately, before it is too late. We must immediately stop the continued illegal takeover of land by construction and development."

The report was initiated by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen following a tour of the area with attorney Avichai Boaron, who said: "Until today, the State of Israel had no idea what was happening in the open areas of Judea and Samaria. Now there is finally an operational strategic plan to deal with the ticking bomb and the cabinet must adopt the plan and pass an urgent government decision."

Boaron added: "This is a planned and intended trend to create a state within a state. The Knesset of Israel has a duty to rectify this and address this super-strategic issue immediately, so that in a few years we will not find ourselves besieged in the heart of Jerusalem as if we are in Netzarim in Gush Katif."