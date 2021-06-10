Man who slapped French President Macron to be charged

The man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron will be charged with assaulting a public official.

Damien Tarel, 28, admitted to slapping the French president after he was arrested. The slap was caught on film and went viral.

Tarel will be brought before a judge for a speedy trial today and could be sent to prison for assaulting the French president.

During his interrogation, Tarel admitted that he was a member of far-right organizations and held extreme views, and even took part in the "yellow vests" protests over the rising fuel prices and the cost of living, which shook Macron's rule in 2018.

Tarel claimed during his interrogation that the slap was not premeditated, but was something he did spontaneously upon encountering the president.