PA report: Two security officers shot dead by Israeli troops

Palestinian Arab sources reported overnight Wednesday that two Palestinian Arab security personnel were killed near the military intelligence headquarters in Jenin by gunfire from Israeli troops that were operating in the city.

It was also reported that a third security man was critically wounded in the incident.

The two officers who were killed are said to be members of the Palestinian Arab military intelligence service who were stationed at a checkpoint in the city. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

The PA reports said that the Israeli forces arrested other members of the Palestinian Arab security forces. It is unclear whether there is a connection between the shooting incident and the arrest activity.