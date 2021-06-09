Keeping a promise to Jonathan and Esther Pollard at the Sovereignty Convention

Jonathan and Esther Pollard are to be received by hundreds of youths from all over the country as the guests of honor at the Sovereignty Youth Conference tomorrow at Oz Vega'on in Gush Etzion.

The leaders of the Sovereignty movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, say that beyond Jonathan Pollard being a symbol of sacrifice and devotion for the People of Israel and the Land of Israel, at the planned reception the movement will fulfill a promise given to Pollard and his wife, Esther, a few years ago at the Machpela Cave in Hebron.

It was during a special women's prayer in which Esther Pollard herself also participated, at the end of which Katsover and Matar announced and promised that when Jonathan Pollard arrives in Israel, a special event would be held in his honor. "Since Pollard arrived in Israel, we have sought the appropriate opportunity to express our appreciation and admiration for his work, and we have found the Youth Conference a worthy and dignified platform that expresses both the respect we as a movement have for Jonathan and Esther, and the appreciation of the future generation to a hero who dedicates his life for the future of the State of Israel.”

The movement notes that in addition to the Pollard couple, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi of the Sovereignty movement, will also honor the conference with his presence, and will bless the youth. A special greeting for the event was also sent from Rabbi Chaim Druckman and other personalities.