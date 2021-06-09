South Africa: Woman gives birth to 10 babies at once

A woman in South Africa has given birth to 10 babies, breaking the previous world record, Africa News reported.

The family of the woman, 37, confirmed the births, saying they received a call from the hospital on Monday informing them of the births.

“We called back the number and got further confirmation from the mother Gosiame Sithole who was still in pain. She and the 10 bundles of joy are doing well and still in hospital,” the statement added, according to Sunday World.

The mother and father said the children were born in the 29th week of pregnancy, and that the pregnancy was natural, without any fertility treatment, according to Africa News.

Aside from the 10 babies, the couple also has 6-year-old twins.

The birth breaks the previous world record of 9 babies born at once to a woman in Morocco in May. The previous record was 8 babies, born to am American woman in 2009, Africa News said.