France to open parliamentary inquiry into murder of Sarah Halimi

Centrist liberal French political party the Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI) announced on Wednesday that the French parliament would establish a commission to investigate the killing of Sarah Halimi, a 65-year old French Jew who was brutally murdered by her neighbour.

In April, 2017 Halimi, a former kindergarten director, was beaten in her Paris apartment by her Muslim neighbour Kobili Traore who threw her off the balcony.

In April 2021, a French court ruled that because Traore was intoxicated on marijuana at the time of the murder, he would not have to stand trial.

The ruling led to national and International outrage.

Shortly after the court’s decision, French President Emmanuel Macron stated he would push for the law to be changed, commenting that “deciding to take drugs and then ‘going crazy’ should not, in my opinion, take away your criminal responsibility.”

The committee was the initiative of UDI lawmaker Meyer Habib, a French-Israeli of Tunisian Jewish background who represents French citizens in Eastern Mediterranean nations, including Israel.

The committee’s legislative purview will give it the power to call to testify police officers, witnesses, judges, ministers and legal experts to examine police practices and the justice system.