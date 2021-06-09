Netanyahu trial: Prosecution ordered to turn over material to defense

The Jerusalem District Court in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the State Attorney's Office to turn over to the defense additional material from the phone of former Walla news CEO Ilan Yeshua, including his correspondence with political figures, spokespersons, businessmen, advertising agencies, media outlets and law enforcement agencies.

The goal is to locate materials related to his involvement in the content and editing at Walla. Any relevant material will be forwarded to the defense team of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the couple Iris and Shaul Alovich.

The court ordered that prosecutors should instruct the professional bodies in the investigative authorities to conduct further searches of the materials in Yeshua's telephones, according to additional keywords.

The decision states that "without exhaustive, these keywords will include the names of factors as specified above; relevant words used in the correspondence to describe editorial actions on the site that the witness is associated with such performance ('deteriorate', 'download', 'skewers'); and any other relevant search term, including those that will be requested by the defense."

“There are grounds for the defense’s claim that the investigatory materials sent to it were partial,” the judges wrote. “There is no dispute that this state of affairs must be fixed as soon as possible.”