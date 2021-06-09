3 arrested for severely burning 12-year-old in Jaffa

Police arrested three Arab residents of Jaffa on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a home in the city, seriously injuring a 12-year-old boy.

The three are suspected of attempted murder and arson from a nationalist motive, and police hold DNA evidence of one of them, which was found on the Molotov cocktails at the scene.

The three's detention was extended until Sunday. The Shin Bet investigation revealed that they had planned in advance to throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa out of a nationalist motive for revenge against the background of the riots in Lod and the Temple Mount.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects threw several Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes and one Molotov cocktail was mistakenly thrown at the home of an Arab family, severely injuring the boy and lightly injuring his 10-year-old sister. After the suspects realized their mistake, they fled the scene, even though they planned to throw Molotov cocktails at other homes of Jews in the area.