Police commissioner bans Ben Gvir from marching in Jerusalem tomorrow

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has banned MK Itamar Ben Gvir from marching towards the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem tomorrow in a precedent-setting decision which casts aside Ben Gvir's parliamentary immunity.

According to the commissioner, the march could cause a commotion and lead to violence. At the same time, the commissioner decided not to allow MK Ben Gvir to ascend the Temple Mount today and tomorrow.

Ben Gvir called the decision "the end of democracy. Instead of dealing with the rioters, the police violate the immunity of Knesset members who want to march with the Israeli flag in the capital of Jerusalem, one hundred meters from the light rail."

"The commissioner has failed to deal with rioters in Lod, the south and the Temple Mount and now in an unprecedented decision he is denying the freedom of movement to a Knesset member," he said. "I expect the Prime Minister to reverse his decision."

On Monday, the commissioner informed the organizers of the Jerusalem Flag March that the event was canceled and its organizers were invited to coordinate a new date for the march.