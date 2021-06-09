Netanyahu asks Gantz to delay demolition of Evyatar until next week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Defense Minister Benny Gantz to delay the evacuation of the Samaria outpost of Evyatar until next week, after the next government is sworn in.

Sources in the settlement movement say the move is designed to prevent one of the last acts of Netanyahu's government to be the destruction of a Jewish community.

Netanyahu prefers to hand over the decision to the designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, who is not expected to rush the order to demolish Evyatar, to either regulate the community or find a solution for the dozens of families who have moved to the new settlement near the Tapuach junction.

At the beginning of the week, a "demarcation order" was imposed on the settlement, signed by the General Command of the Central Command. The order prevents the importation of building materials and is valid until Monday. As of Monday, no one will enter or stay in the area of ​​the settlement and even those who live there will be required to leave with their belongings. It will also not be possible to enter property or physically enter the place afterwards.

The chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, moved his office to the town of Evyatar, which was reestablished about four weeks ago. Dagan held his first working meeting with MK Moshe Arbel of Shas, who came to strengthen the settlement and even participated with the head of the Samaria Council in setting the mezuzah at the entrance to the office.

The settlement of Evyatar was established immediately after the murder of Evyatar Borowski in a stabbing attack at the Tapuach junction 8 years ago, and its construction was renewed about a month ago after the murder of Yehuda Guetta in the shooting attack at the Tapuach junction . Roads were paved and a nursery, beit midrash, water, electricity and internet infrastructure were established. 47 families moved into the community.