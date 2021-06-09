Large fire in Jerusalem hills continues to spread, threatening nearby towns

Two wildfires that broke out near Neve Ilan and Abu Gosh on the outskirts of Jerusalem Wednesday are now threatening the town of Abu Gosh and Yad Hashmona Kibbutz west of the capital. Firefighting crews are working to extinguish the flames, with four firefighting planes assisting with the effort and an additional 21 teams headed to the scene.

The 425 highway connecting Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has been blocked in the direction of Netaf, while the Kfar Adar - Ma'aleh Hahamisha road has been closed in both directions.

Residents of Abu Ghosh and Yad Hashmona are being evacuated from the area.

Police have begun evacuating residents from their homes in the kibbutz of Ma'ale HaHamisha.

A number of blazes were reported across the country over the weekend, with blazes from Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion to Hatzor in the North. A fire in Tzur Hadassah, 12 kilometers southwest of Jerusalem, burned down over 12 acres of land, forcing hundreds of families to leave the area.

Israel Railways reported that due to a blaze in the vicinity of the railroad in the Sha'ar HaGai area, train rides from Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem's Yitzhak Navon stations are temporarily out of service.